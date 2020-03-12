2020 March 12 14:56

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 24,000 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, up 18.2% Y-o-Y

In January-February 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 24,000 tonnes of cargo, which is 18.2% more, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, transshipment of fish grew by 27.1% to 16,400 tonnes.

In February, the company’s turnover grew by 42.9% to 19,000 tonnes including 12,900 tonnes of fish (+74.3%).

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.