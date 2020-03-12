2020 March 12 14:32

Supervision procedure commenced over Murmansk Shipping Company

A supervision procedure has been commenced over Murmansk Shipping Company by the Arbitration Court of the Murmansk Region (case No А42-3254/2019).



Vladimir Ryabchenkov, member of the Association “Central Agency of Court-Appointed Managers” has been appointed as temporary manager.



Court session on insolvency (bankruptcy) of Murmansk Shipping Company is slated for 23 July 2020.



Murmansk Shipping Company operates ice class ships sailing under the flag of the Russian Federation mostly in the North Atlantic and Arctic basins.