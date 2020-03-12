-
2020 March 12 13:45
Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
Global oil prices go down again following the declaration of the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $260 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $615 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $400.
The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Bunker prices are flat at the port of Singapore:
- IFO-380 НS - $210
- VLSFO 0,5% - $345
- MGO - $372
From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru Upon request it will be provided in English.