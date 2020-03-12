2020 March 12 13:45

Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices go down again following the declaration of the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $260 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $615 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $400.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices are flat at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $210

- VLSFO 0,5% - $345

- MGO - $372

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

