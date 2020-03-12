2020 March 12 13:23

Severnaya Verf launches Retivy corvette of Project 20380

On 12 March 2020, Severnaya Verf shipyard held the launching of the Retivy corvette of Project 20380, IAA PortNews reports from the ceremony.



Severnaya Verf is building a series of five corvettes for RF Navy: Gremyashchy and Provorny of Project 20385), Retivy and Strogy of Project 20380 and Derzky of Project 20386.

The construction of corvettes involves new materials and advanced technologies reducing their radar visibility. Composite materials and alloys have been developed for the project by Saint-Petersburg based CRISM "Prometey", the leading material research center in the country. The superstructures for 20380-series corvettes are manufactured by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard.

Ships of this project were developed by the Central Marine Design Bureau ‘Almaz’ and are intended for operations in the near offshore zone against enemy surface ships and submarines as well as artillery support for amphibious assault forces.

The corvette’s length is 104 metres, beam is 13 metres, total displacement is 2,200 tons, maximal rate of sailing is up to 27 knots, cruising range – 3,500 miles, endurance – 15 days, crew - 99.

The main power plant consists of two 1ДДА-12000 diesel units.



The ship armament includes a 100-mm ship artillery gun A-190 and two 30-mm artillery guns AK-630, Uran anti-ship missile complex, Redut air defence missile complex, etc. The air group of the ship consists of a Ka-27PL helicopter.



Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.