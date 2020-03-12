2020 March 12 13:01

Anglo-Eastern extends DNV GL’s Navigator Port technology to fleet

Anglo-Eastern, one of the world’s leading ship managers, has completed the successful roll-out of Navigator Port to its fleet of more than 600 vessels, the company said in its release. Navigator Port software is used daily onboard several thousand ships worldwide for management of port documentation, assisting seafarers in navigating the administrative and regulatory complexity of port clearance and passage through controlled waters.

Navigator Port facilitates compliance with requirements from charterers and port authorities. Approximately 1,400 port clearance forms are automatically filled in with ship data, so the required paperwork can be prepared in a few minutes. The system reports directly to maritime authorities, such as the Electronic Notice of Arrival/Departure (eNOAD) to the United States Coast Guard, and the Electronic Pre-Arrival Notification (ePAN) to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

In addition, Navigator Port includes a database of information about all the world’s ports and terminals based on publications and data from IHS Markit Ports & Terminals Guide, ADMIRALTY List of Radio Signals (Volume 6) and other sources. In all, paperwork can be reduced by up to 90%.

About Anglo-Eastern

Anglo-Eastern is a leading global provider of independent ship management services, with over 600 vessels under full technical management, another 200+ under crew management, and a technical services division that has overseen more than 450 newbuildings and conversions to date. Its managed fleet comprises ships of all types and sizes, from bulk carriers, container ships and tankers (gas, oil, chemical) to specialist vessels not covered by many others. These are crewed by an active pool of 27,000+ skilled seafarers who receive regular training at one of the dedicated AngloEastern Maritime Training Centres. Cadets are developed at the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy, near Mumbai. Supporting the fleet and business is a dedicated team of more than 1,700 shore staff, who together provide global coverage with local and functional expertise via a network of more than 25 offices and specialist centres located across Asia, Europe and the Americas.