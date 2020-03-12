2020 March 12 12:14

GTT signs a Global Technical Services Agreement with Excelerate Energy LP

GTT S.A. announces that its subsidiary GTT North America has signed a 5-year Global Technical Services Agreement with the ship-owner Excelerate Energy L.P. GTT will support Excelerate Technical Management (ETM) with the maintenance and operation of 9 FSRUs equipped with GTT’s NO96 technology. This agreement includes GTT on-site technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering, as well as access to the HEARS® emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners and their crews to contact GTT’s experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.

For several years, GTT has enlarged its range of services to support the operations of LNGCs, FLNGs, FSRUs and other LNG-related structures in order to shorten dry-dock time, assist crews and assure operational efficiency. The company highlights its Smart shipping solutions development with the support of its specialised subsidiaries Ascenz and Marorka.