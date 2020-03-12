2020 March 12 11:41

Almi Tankers awarded ISO 27001 from LR

Almi Tankers S.A. has set high standards for Information Security management by becoming one of the first maritime companies in Greece to be awarded ISO 27001 certification by global certification and assurance company Lloyd’s Register (LR).

Almi Tankers has been awarded ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), demonstrating that the company has reached the high quality demanded from this internationally recognised Standard.

The certificate was presented by Philippa Charlton, BA & IS Marketing Director at LR to Almi Tanker’s CEO Capt. Stylianos Dimouleas at a ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Athens.

Almi Tankers also celebrates a decade of quality, environment, health & safety management excellence this year, with the ongoing, continual improvement of its services and processes. The company also holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certificates with the latter achieved following a recent successful migration from OHSAS 18001.

Almi Tankers S.A offers safe, high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to oil businesses and traders – and is committed to continually identifying, managing and minimising health and safety risks associated with its activities. This is achieved through extensive risk management and applying industry best practices.