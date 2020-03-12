2020 March 12 11:14

Rosmorport amends tariffs on providing a berth for safe mooring of vessels in Kaliningrad seaport

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch reports that on February 18, 2020 the amendments were made to tariffs on services rendered by the North-Western Basin Branch to provide a berth on the railway ferry complex in the seaport of Kaliningrad for safe mooring of vessels without conducting of loading/unloading operations.

Additional information on the amount of tariffs on services rendered by the North-Western Basin Branch to provide a berth on the railway ferry complex in the seaport of Kaliningrad for safe mooring of vessels is available in the section “The North-Western Basin Branch Harbor Dues and Tariffs”.