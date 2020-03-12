2020 March 12 10:46

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to the Indian Subcontinent

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Mediterranean (East & West Med), Adriatic, North Africa (Algeria, Tunisia & Libya) & Black Sea ports

Destination Range: To India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka ports and inland points via said ports

Date of application: From April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Cargo: dry