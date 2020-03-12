2020 March 12 10:31

Icebreaker assistance period ends at Big Port St. Petersburg from March 16

Big Port St. Petersburg has announced the end of icebreaker assistance period in the water area of the port and at the approaches from 00:00 (Moscow time) of 16 March 2020. The Order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.

Ice restrictions will still be applied to small-size vessels, leisure and sport sailships untill further orders.

Icebreaker assistance period at Big Port St. Petersburg began on February 4. 43 vessels have been assisted in the port since that date.