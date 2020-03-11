2020 March 11 18:02

Port Oulu Smart digitalisation project selected as winner of 5G Innovation Award

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) says the 5G Innovation Award recognises Finnish 5G innovators whose excellence adds value or stimulates the creation of new 5G products and services. The innovative and highly scalable Port Oulu Smarter digitalisation project was selected as the winner.

The jury was looking for a 5G innovator whose solution either provides an entirely new kind of service or adds significant value to an existing product or service. The Port Oulu Smart digitalisation project was selected as the winner. Working with a range of partners, the Port of Oulu develops, tests and utilises some of the world’s first 5G solutions for industrial and logistics applications. The project sees a versatile digital infrastructure built in the Port of Oulu, which aims to benefit all involved stakeholders. The project stood out due to its innovative excellence, potential applications and scalability.

The jury: The 5G Momentum project group composed of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finnish Meteorological Institute, together with a representative of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.