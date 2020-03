2020 March 11 17:13

Remontowa installs scrubber on container/RoRo сarrier Grande Gabon

Remontowa says the container/RoRo сarrier Grande Gabon, initiated the set of five vessels from the Grande Morocco series belonging to the Italian shipowner Grimaldi Deep Sea SpA, on which scrubber systems will be installed.

Grande Marocco series are the con-ro vessels built in 2010-2011.

In 2019, Remontowa S.A. installed scrubbers on 5 vessels from the Grande Lagos series.