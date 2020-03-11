  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 11 16:04

    IMO expects 77% drop in overall SOx emissions from ships

    BIMCO says the Chairpersons of the Round Table of international shipping associations (RT) met in Rome in February to exchange their members’ experiences with the implementation of IMO’s 2020 global sulphur regulations.

    From January 1, fuels used by vessels have been required to contain a maximum Sulphur content on 0.5%, down from 3.5%. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) expects that the new limit will mean a 77% drop in overall SOx emissions from ships, equivalent to an annual reduction of approximately 8.5 million metric tons of SOx. The four shipping associations welcomed implementation of the regulation which will be good for the environment and the health of coastal populations.

    With the introduction of the new limits, initial strong price differentials for various fuel options were observed, with in places cheaper marine gasoil compared to low-sulphur fuel oils. At the same time, uncertainty remained about the worldwide supply of compliant fuels and concern about the safety and compatibility of fuel options.

    Two months after the introduction of the sulphur cap for fuel used by ships, BIMCO, INTERCARGO, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and INTERTANKO are all cautiously optimistic about the ability of shipowners to adapt to the new regulations. While the industry has barely started its 2020 journey and still needs to build experience with the new fuels, the requirement for ships to use low sulphur fuel has been a change of a magnitude never before attempted on a global scale. Shipowners are playing their part, with the new rules causing genuine concerns over the ability for ships to find compatible fuels. Owners have been working tirelessly to ensure plans are in place to source Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) where needed and many ships have had to change bunkering ports.

    Dimitris Fafalios, Chairperson of INTERCARGO said: “We cannot forget that we are reliant on cooperation from across the entire supply chain. This includes fuel suppliers to standardise fuel blends, Flag States to report issues to the IMO as appropriate and for Coastal States to properly train their Port State Control (PSC) personnel.”

    “Shipowners have been working tireless to comply with the challenging regulation, and we thank them for their commendable efforts. We believe this major change was both timely and needed, however, this does not mean it is without inherent risks. We are determined to address the environmental impacts of shipping so that we can continue to drive global trade sustainably.”

    Another point made was that despite announcements regarding how few FONARs had been issued by Flag States, this did not represent a true measure of the lack of worldwide VLSFO availability since it did not reflect situations where owners had to wait or divert to find fuel. It also failed to reflect the extreme efforts shipowners were making to plan and find compliant fuels at their intended trading ports.

    The “Round Table” leaders agreed that continued sharing of experience is paramount and will be reported to IMO as appropriate. Flag States should also be encouraged to improve their reporting to IMO. While shipowners do their part to the best of their ability, all stakeholders should uphold their responsibilities including fuel suppliers, Flag and Port States, as well as charterers.

    The four associations have also launched a survey to gain a greater understanding of fuel oil quality and possible safety implications and encourage shipowners and operators to participate.

    The Round Table of international shipping associations (RT) consists of BIMCO, INTERCARGO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and INTERTANKO.

    Attending the meeting were President Sadan Kaptanoglu and Secretary General & CEO Angus Frew from BIMCO; Chairperson Dimitris J. Fafalios and Secretary General Kostas G. Gkonis from INTERCARGO; Chairperson Esben Poulsson and Secretary General Guy Platten from ICS; and Chairperson Paolo D’Amico and Managing Director Katharina Stanzel from INTERTANKO.

Другие новости по темам: BIMCO, IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 11

18:17 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of two Ultramax vessels and one Kamsarmax vessel for $53.5 mln
18:02 Port Oulu Smart digitalisation project selected as winner of 5G Innovation Award
17:43 DCSA publishes implementation guide for IMO Cyber Security Mandate
17:41 Brittany Ferries and CTI investments complete deal for purchase of Condor Ferries
17:13 Remontowa installs scrubber on container/RoRo сarrier Grande Gabon
16:51 Round Table of international shipping associations looks at industry challenges
16:28 Round Table of international shipping associations to organize joint meeting on Gulf of Guinea piracy
16:04 IMO expects 77% drop in overall SOx emissions from ships
15:40 IBIA statement on EGCS discussion at IMO’s PPR meeting: avoid confirmation bias
15:35 OOCL orders five 23000 TEU container vessels
15:17 Call for IMO database on local and regional EGCS discharge water restrictions
14:52 High standards of ice navigation training at Admiral Makarov University confirmed by Class NK
14:29 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.39 million tonnes
14:06 2019 net profit of Russian Railways grew almost 3 times YoY to RUB 53.5 billion
13:43 IMO meeting sets out workplan to harmonise approach to EGCS discharges
13:21 Revision of EGCS guidelines completed
12:55 IAPH welcomes new member port from China
12:18 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of bunkering base in Murmansk seaport
11:54 HELCOM joins new project on shipping emissions, EU EMERGE
11:30 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to Far East
11:03 Yara Marine Technologies appoints new Chief Sales Officer
10:24 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.67% to $37.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.9% to $34.67
10:05 Finland and Sweden agree on design project for new icebreakers
09:42 Academic Pashin sea tanker conducted planned maneuvers in Barents Sea
09:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 627 points
07:25 DHG develops 30 ha on Maasvlakte Distribution Park West

2020 March 10

18:37 NORDEN embeds Sea/contracts across Panamax, Supramax and Handy size dry cargo operations
18:07 BPA puts all-out effort to prevent COVID-19 introduction to Busan Port
17:53 LUKOIL’s IFRS net profit grew by 3.4% in 2019 to RUB 640.2 billion
17:30 Vadim Sobko appointed as Managing Director of Vympel Shipyard
17:11 Aqaba Container Terminal import container volumes up 13% in Jan-Feb 2020
17:04 LR certifies CETENA’s ‘ASSIST’ digital solution for use on Seven Seas Splendor
16:49 RF Government appoints 14 members of Russian Railways’ BoD
16:31 i4sea signs up as new certified Inmarsat fleet data application provider
16:04 Somalia finalises the Shipping Code
15:51 KR grants AIP to HHI for LNG dual-fuel car carriers
15:42 NIBULON launched second non-self-propelled vessel of B1500 design
15:18 BV opens first remote survey center in Rotterdam
15:04 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
14:46 ABP is part way through £33 million upgrade to Immingham Container Terminal
14:35 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Sideris GS with Oldendorff
14:21 ABB wins system contract for Japan’s first super-size wind turbine installation vessel
14:14 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:41 Somalia's maritime development boosted with completion of shipping code
13:20 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 14,025 in RF spot market
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards contract to construct the superstructure of the new Theemsweg Route
12:48 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of Obsky LNG terminal in Sabetta
12:31 IMO Member States declare support for “full and equal rights” for women
12:31 Hamburg welcomes heavy-lift ‘AAL Kembla’ on her first call
12:10 GTT becomes a partner of ZEBOX, an incubator and accelerator for startups in the maritime transport
12:09 6th Int'l LNG Congress brought together decision makers in Brussels
11:53 ABB and DNV GL make history with first vessel cybersecurity verification
11:29 NIB and KN sign agreement to finance purchase of FSRU for LNG operations
11:07 LNG powered vessel successfully bunkered for the first time in Klaipėda
10:45 Aleksandr Isurin joined Delo Group team as President of TransContainer
10:22 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 10
10:12 Shipping 4.0 Reimagined – New tech logs in and on full display at Posidonia 2020
09:48 Brent Crude futures price is up 7.33% to $36.88, Light Sweet Crude – up 6.91% to $33.28