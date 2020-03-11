2020 March 11 14:29

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.39 million tonnes

In January-February 2020, Russian seaports handled 132.39 million tonnes, up 0.7% year-on-year, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



In the reporting period, transshipment of dry bulk cargo totaled 54.92 million tonnes (-2.3%), liquid bulk cargo – 77.47 million tonnes (+3.0%).



Seaports of the Arctic Basin handled 16.42 million tonnes (-4.2%) including 4.39 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-12.0%) and 12.03 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.9%).



Seaports of the Baltic Basin handled 43.0 million tonnes (+5.3%) including 16.49 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-2.5%) and 26.51 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+10.9%).



Seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 39.34 million tonnes (-3.8%) including 14.32 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.5%) and 25.02 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.4%).



Seaports of the Caspian Basin handled 1.43 million tonnes (+46.7%) including 0.62 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+41.6%) and 0.81 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+50.8%).



Seaports of the Far East Basin handled 32.19 million tonnes (+1.8%) including 19.11 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.1%) and 13.08 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3%).

The federal project of the Russian Federation foresees the growth of sea port infrastructure to exceed 330 million tonnes by 2024 with a plan set at 1.3 billion tonnes.