2020 March 11 14:06

2019 net profit of Russian Railways grew almost 3 times YoY to RUB 53.5 billion

Net profit of Russian Railways OJSC for January-December 2019 calculated under Russian Accounting standard totaled RUB 53.5 million, 3 times as much as in the same period of the previous year, the company says in a press release.

In 2019, EBITDA totaled RUB 417.2 billion, +9.7% more, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, Russian Railways’ revenue grew by 2.8% to RUB 1,848.1 billion.



Russian Railways OJSC was created on October 1st, 2003 pursuant to Decree of the Russian Government № 585 "On foundation of Open joint Stock Company "Russian Railways" dated 18 September 2003. The Company is 100% owned by the Russian Government.