  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 11 12:55

    IAPH welcomes new member port from China

    IAPH says it has welcomed a new member port from China. “A new regular member has joined us from China, Shandong Port Qingdao Port (Group) Co., Ltd.”, reads the statement.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 11

14:52 High standards of ice navigation training at Admiral Makarov University confirmed by Class NK
14:29 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.39 million tonnes
14:06 2019 net profit of Russian Railways grew almost 3 times YoY to RUB 53.5 billion
13:43 IMO meeting sets out workplan to harmonise approach to EGCS discharges
13:21 Revision of EGCS guidelines completed
12:55 IAPH welcomes new member port from China
12:18 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of bunkering base in Murmansk seaport
11:54 HELCOM joins new project on shipping emissions, EU EMERGE
11:30 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to Far East
11:03 Yara Marine Technologies appoints new Chief Sales Officer
10:24 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.67% to $37.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.9% to $34.67
10:05 Finland and Sweden agree on design project for new icebreakers
09:42 Academic Pashin sea tanker conducted planned maneuvers in Barents Sea
09:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 627 points
07:25 DHG develops 30 ha on Maasvlakte Distribution Park West

2020 March 10

18:37 NORDEN embeds Sea/contracts across Panamax, Supramax and Handy size dry cargo operations
18:07 BPA puts all-out effort to prevent COVID-19 introduction to Busan Port
17:53 LUKOIL’s IFRS net profit grew by 3.4% in 2019 to RUB 640.2 billion
17:30 Vadim Sobko appointed as Managing Director of Vympel Shipyard
17:11 Aqaba Container Terminal import container volumes up 13% in Jan-Feb 2020
17:04 LR certifies CETENA’s ‘ASSIST’ digital solution for use on Seven Seas Splendor
16:49 RF Government appoints 14 members of Russian Railways’ BoD
16:31 i4sea signs up as new certified Inmarsat fleet data application provider
16:04 Somalia finalises the Shipping Code
15:51 KR grants AIP to HHI for LNG dual-fuel car carriers
15:42 NIBULON launched second non-self-propelled vessel of B1500 design
15:18 BV opens first remote survey center in Rotterdam
15:04 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
14:46 ABP is part way through £33 million upgrade to Immingham Container Terminal
14:35 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Sideris GS with Oldendorff
14:21 ABB wins system contract for Japan’s first super-size wind turbine installation vessel
14:14 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:41 Somalia's maritime development boosted with completion of shipping code
13:20 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 14,025 in RF spot market
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards contract to construct the superstructure of the new Theemsweg Route
12:48 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of Obsky LNG terminal in Sabetta
12:31 IMO Member States declare support for “full and equal rights” for women
12:31 Hamburg welcomes heavy-lift ‘AAL Kembla’ on her first call
12:10 GTT becomes a partner of ZEBOX, an incubator and accelerator for startups in the maritime transport
12:09 6th Int'l LNG Congress brought together decision makers in Brussels
11:53 ABB and DNV GL make history with first vessel cybersecurity verification
11:29 NIB and KN sign agreement to finance purchase of FSRU for LNG operations
11:07 LNG powered vessel successfully bunkered for the first time in Klaipėda
10:45 Aleksandr Isurin joined Delo Group team as President of TransContainer
10:22 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 10
10:12 Shipping 4.0 Reimagined – New tech logs in and on full display at Posidonia 2020
09:48 Brent Crude futures price is up 7.33% to $36.88, Light Sweet Crude – up 6.91% to $33.28
09:30 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’2020 fell by 9.8% Y-o-Y to 2.66 million tonnes
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is down to 616 points

2020 March 9

17:54 Milaha expands with acquisition of new floating dock
17:50 ClassNK releases CBM Guidelines
15:26 Euronav acquires one VLCC under construction
14:27 TEN sold three Suezmaxes and two Handysize product carriers
13:19 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 10
12:43 Canaveral Port Authority Launches RO/RO Division
11:31 USCG rescues man from disabled sailing vessel in St. Augustine
10:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09
10:03 Adani Ports and Lloyd’s Register complete successful unmanned aerial system pilot