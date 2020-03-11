2020 March 11 12:18

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of bunkering base in Murmansk seaport

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the project on development of offshore and onshore parts the facility located on the shore of the Kola Bay within the limits of Murmansk seaport. The positive conclusion has been issued following state expert examination of project documentation upon approval of the engineering survey.



The bunkering base of OOO TERMINAL is intended for accepting, storage and reloading onto road and seaborne transport of oil products delivered by railway. Annual turnover of oil products will make 441,000 tonnes, storage capacity of the base - 18,606 tonnes, turnover of vessels - 744 units.



The facility is to include a two-way tank car rack, a tank farm, an oil product pumping station and an automated station for loading of tank cars, a transfer metering station, a transforming station, a boiling house and other facilities.

The bunkering base is to be built at the premises of the former production facility of Trest Murmanskmorstroy OJSC.



The project designed by OOO Generator is to be implemented by ООО Krondeks.

