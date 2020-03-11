-
2020 March 11 11:30
CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to Far East
CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From all Mediterranean (East, West & Adriatic) and Black Sea ports
Destination Range: To Far East
Cargo: Dry
Date of application: March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Amount: USD 300 per 20' dry | USD 300 per 40'0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM