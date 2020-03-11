2020 March 11 11:30

CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to Far East

CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Mediterranean (East, West & Adriatic) and Black Sea ports

Destination Range: To Far East

Cargo: Dry

Date of application: March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Amount: USD 300 per 20' dry | USD 300 per 40'