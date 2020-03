2020 March 11 10:24

As of 11 March 2020 (08:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 1.67% to $37.84 per barrel, Light Sweet Crude – grew by 0.9% to $34.67 per barrel.

The fall registered on March 9 was up to 30%. For Brent it was the steepest daily fall from 1991.