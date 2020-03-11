2020 March 11 09:42

Academic Pashin sea tanker conducted planned maneuvers in Barents Sea

Nevsky Shipyard says medium sized sea tanker «Academic Pashin» conducted a planned maneuvers in the Barents sea.

Medium-sea tanker «Academic Pashin» refueled the frigate «Admiral Kasatonov» in the Barents sea by astern system.

On March 08, 2020 the lead medium-sea tanker «Academic Pashin» of 23130 project and the lead frigate «Admiral Kasatonov» of 22350 project are completed refueling tests by astern system in the Barents sea, as reported by Mil.Press FLOT.

The maneuvers took place in difficult weather conditions at sea state 2-3 and wind speed of 10-15 meters per second.

During cargo replenishment, the nuclear missile cruiser and the tanker were running 12 knots. The distance between replenishing ship and receiving ship was 50 - 70 meters.

«Academic Pashin» can replenish or receive several types of liquid cargos without mooring to another vessel or ship: diesel fuel, fuel oil, kerosene, oil, water, and also receive, store, transport and replenish dry cargos (food, skipper and technical property).

The tanker is 130 meters long, about 21 meters wide, and has a maximum speed of 16 knots. Endurance of the ship - 60 days. The crew is 24 people.