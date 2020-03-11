  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 11 09:18

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs continued to fall on March 09:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 290.94 (-18.27)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 393.00 (-35.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 477.75 (-32.44)

    Meantime, world oil indexes increased on Mar. 10 after the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, amid the possibility of economic stimulus. At the same time, a looming price war weighed on sentiment.

    Brent for May settlement increased by $2.86 to $37.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for April fell by $3.23 to $34.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.86 to WTI. Gasoil for March delivery decreased by $9.75.

    Today morning oil indexes continue to increase amid hopes, that U.S. producers would cut output lent support.

    U.S. President Donald Trump on March, 09 said he will take "major" steps to protect the U.S. economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak. Trump proposed a series of measures including payroll tax cuts, relief measures targeting specific industries like tourism and hospitality, and support for hourly workers that miss work. Moreover, U.S. shale producers deepened spending cuts that could reduce production.

    Japan's government plans to spend more than $4 billion in a second package of steps to cope with the virus.

    Optimism also was lifted after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, for the first time since the epidemic began, and as the spread of the virus in China slows sharply. China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, is trying to get people in hard-hit Hubei province back to work by using a mobile phone-based monitoring system that will allow people to travel within the province.

    Crude was also supported by hopes for a settlement to the price war and potential U.S. output cuts, although gains may be temporary as oil demand continues to be hit by the virus outbreak, which has spread beyond China and prompted Italy to implement a nationwide lockdown. U.S. shale producers rushed to deepen spending cuts and could reduce production after OPEC's decision to pump full bore into a global market hit by shrinking demand.

    However, Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, plans to supply 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, (current production levels- 9.7 million bpd). That means that April's crude supply will be 300,000 barrels per day over the company’s maximum sustained capacity of 12 million bpd. At the same time, Russia stepped up its price war with Saudi Arabia by warning it can also raise oil production, while also saying further cooperation with OPEC is possible. Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on March, 09, that Russia could increase output by as much as 500,000 barrels a day in the near future. His statement came just minutes after Saudi Aramco escalated the battle for market share by pledging record oil shipments in April.

    Russian oil minister Alexander Novak said he did not rule out joint measures with OPEC to stabilize the market, adding that the next OPEC+ meeting was planned for May-June. At the same time, Saudi Arabia said it sees no reason for the meeting as it will only show the inability to withstand the crisis because of the coronavirus.

    At least a quarter of Iran's oil rigs are out of action as U.S. sanctions strangle the Islamic Republic's vital oil industry, that can potentially harm  the country’s oil industry in the long term. The lack of rig activity could damage the OPEC member’s capacity to produce oil from older fields, which require continuous pumping to maintain pressure and output. That would make it difficult for Iran to raise production back to pre-sanction levels if tensions ease with the United States.

    We expect bunker prices to increase today: 10-15 USD up for IFO, 7-11 USD up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 11

14:52 High standards of ice navigation training at Admiral Makarov University confirmed by Class NK
14:29 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.39 million tonnes
14:06 2019 net profit of Russian Railways grew almost 3 times YoY to RUB 53.5 billion
13:43 IMO meeting sets out workplan to harmonise approach to EGCS discharges
13:21 Revision of EGCS guidelines completed
12:55 IAPH welcomes new member port from China
12:18 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of bunkering base in Murmansk seaport
11:54 HELCOM joins new project on shipping emissions, EU EMERGE
11:30 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to Far East
11:03 Yara Marine Technologies appoints new Chief Sales Officer
10:24 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.67% to $37.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.9% to $34.67
10:05 Finland and Sweden agree on design project for new icebreakers
09:42 Academic Pashin sea tanker conducted planned maneuvers in Barents Sea
09:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 627 points
07:25 DHG develops 30 ha on Maasvlakte Distribution Park West

2020 March 10

18:37 NORDEN embeds Sea/contracts across Panamax, Supramax and Handy size dry cargo operations
18:07 BPA puts all-out effort to prevent COVID-19 introduction to Busan Port
17:53 LUKOIL’s IFRS net profit grew by 3.4% in 2019 to RUB 640.2 billion
17:30 Vadim Sobko appointed as Managing Director of Vympel Shipyard
17:11 Aqaba Container Terminal import container volumes up 13% in Jan-Feb 2020
17:04 LR certifies CETENA’s ‘ASSIST’ digital solution for use on Seven Seas Splendor
16:49 RF Government appoints 14 members of Russian Railways’ BoD
16:31 i4sea signs up as new certified Inmarsat fleet data application provider
16:04 Somalia finalises the Shipping Code
15:51 KR grants AIP to HHI for LNG dual-fuel car carriers
15:42 NIBULON launched second non-self-propelled vessel of B1500 design
15:18 BV opens first remote survey center in Rotterdam
15:04 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
14:46 ABP is part way through £33 million upgrade to Immingham Container Terminal
14:35 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Sideris GS with Oldendorff
14:21 ABB wins system contract for Japan’s first super-size wind turbine installation vessel
14:14 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:41 Somalia's maritime development boosted with completion of shipping code
13:20 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 14,025 in RF spot market
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards contract to construct the superstructure of the new Theemsweg Route
12:48 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of Obsky LNG terminal in Sabetta
12:31 IMO Member States declare support for “full and equal rights” for women
12:31 Hamburg welcomes heavy-lift ‘AAL Kembla’ on her first call
12:10 GTT becomes a partner of ZEBOX, an incubator and accelerator for startups in the maritime transport
12:09 6th Int'l LNG Congress brought together decision makers in Brussels
11:53 ABB and DNV GL make history with first vessel cybersecurity verification
11:29 NIB and KN sign agreement to finance purchase of FSRU for LNG operations
11:07 LNG powered vessel successfully bunkered for the first time in Klaipėda
10:45 Aleksandr Isurin joined Delo Group team as President of TransContainer
10:22 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 10
10:12 Shipping 4.0 Reimagined – New tech logs in and on full display at Posidonia 2020
09:48 Brent Crude futures price is up 7.33% to $36.88, Light Sweet Crude – up 6.91% to $33.28
09:30 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’2020 fell by 9.8% Y-o-Y to 2.66 million tonnes
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is down to 616 points

2020 March 9

17:54 Milaha expands with acquisition of new floating dock
17:50 ClassNK releases CBM Guidelines
15:26 Euronav acquires one VLCC under construction
14:27 TEN sold three Suezmaxes and two Handysize product carriers
13:19 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 10
12:43 Canaveral Port Authority Launches RO/RO Division
11:31 USCG rescues man from disabled sailing vessel in St. Augustine
10:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09
10:03 Adani Ports and Lloyd’s Register complete successful unmanned aerial system pilot