2020 March 11 07:25

DHG develops 30 ha on Maasvlakte Distribution Park West

DHG and the Port of Rotterdam Authority recently signed a contract for the allocation of 30 hectares on Maasvlakte Distribution Park West. DHG will develop a warehouse complex of no less than 210,000 m2 on this site with Odin Warehousing as its launching customer. Odin Warehousing will rent at least 120,000 m2 for the storage of conventional goods. As soon as the planning permission is in, DHG will start the construction of the complex.



Odin Warehousing has grown rapidly in the port of Rotterdam these past few years. The company focuses on the storage of products with a sustainable character. An example of this is solar panels. The logistics service provider not only offers storage, but also value added services, such as the possibility to test the quality of the product. ‘For a port that is strongly focused on sustainability, this is a very appropriate development to facilitate,’ says Emile Hoogsteden, Commercial Director of the Port Authority.

With the arrival of DHG, 35 hectares have now been allocated on the new distribution park. According to Hoogsteden, there is also great interest in the remaining +/- 15 hectares. ‘The distribution park is close to major rail, road and water connections. It is also very favourably located with respect to the Maasvlakte Plaza truck park and the existing Maasvlakte Distribution Park.’ No restrictions have been imposed on the building height. This makes the park suitable for the development of large-scale distribution.

DHG has been active in the port of Rotterdam for a long time as a development investor. These days, the company mainly develops new logistics property for the storage of containerised general cargo. Since 2006, DHG has developed 240 hectares of new logistics property in the port of Rotterdam. ‘DHG believes that locations for XXL distribution centres should be carefully selected and that developments should have as little impact on the nature of the Dutch landscape as possible.

DHG therefore invests primarily in the sustainable redevelopment of existing industrial sites and outdated port areas or at locations that have been created specifically for industry and distribution, such as the Maasvlakte in Rotterdam,’ says Willem Slager, DHG partner.