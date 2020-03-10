2020 March 10 18:37

NORDEN embeds Sea/contracts across Panamax, Supramax and Handy size dry cargo operations

NORDEN, one of the world’s leading operators of dry cargo vessels, has implemented Sea/contracts, the cloud-based document creation and management module designed for the shipping industry, the company said in its release. It has embedded the document management module across its Panamax, Supramax and Handysize dry cargo operations, covering 11 offices and a fleet of 275 vessels.

As one of the world’s largest operators globally of dry cargo vessels, NORDEN requires a significant number of charter parties – contracts between a charterer and a vessel owner– produced against its fixtures.

Sea/contracts, an agile document management tool for the production and management of recaps, charter parties and other shipping documents, is used by over 1,000 users across charterers, owners, and brokers. As well as meeting NORDEN’s specific requirements, the module provides a full audit trail of changes, stronger collaboration across key stakeholders and streamlined workflow with the use of electronic signatures.

Sea/contracts is currently one of eight interoperable modules on the Sea/ platform that can be used either together or separately. The full Sea/ platform is designed to improve the day-to-day working of shipping professionals, byenabling better informed trading strategies, ensuring stronger collaboration between market participants and providing operational tools for success from within a single platform.



About Norden

“Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S is an independent shipping company incorporated in Denmark and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen as a part of the OMX Nordic Mid Cap index. NORDEN was founded in 1871, making it one of Denmark’s oldest internationally operating shipping companies. NORDEN operates in dry cargo and product tankers worldwide with one of the most modern and competitive fleets in the industry. NORDEN operates in total 275 dry cargo- (including single trip-chartered vessels and INC vessels) and 57 tanker vessels.”

About Maritech Services Limited

Maritech Services Limited is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider to the maritime and offshore markets with a range of developed software modules branded as Sea/. Maritech works with many of the largest owners, charterers, operators and traders in the shipping and offshore markets and is wholly owned by Clarkson PLC, a FTSE 250 company listed on the London Stock Exchange (CKN).