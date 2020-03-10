2020 March 10 17:53

LUKOIL’s IFRS net profit grew by 3.4% in 2019 to RUB 640.2 billion

PJSC LUKOIL has released its audited consolidated financial statements for 2019 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

In 2019, profit attributable to shareholders amounted to RUB 640.2 billion, 3.4% higher year-on-year.



In the reporting period, sales decreased by 2.4% year-on-year to RUB 7.84 trillion.



EBITDA for 2019 increased to RUB 1.23 trillion, which is 10.9% higher year-on-year.

LUKOIL is one of the largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and gas companies in the world accounting for more than 2% of the world's oil production and around 1% of the proved hydrocarbon reserves. Main activities of the Company are exploration and production of oil & gas, production of petroleum products and petrochemicals, and marketing of these outputs.