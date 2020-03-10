2020 March 10 18:07

BPA puts all-out effort to prevent COVID-19 introduction to Busan Port

Busan Port Authority is putting all-out efforts to prevent the introduction COVID-19 into Busan Port, the company said in its release.

The Busan Port International Passenger Terminal does not have any service connecting China and Korea. Nevertheless, considering that there may be some passengers who are transferring at China, it enhanced the disinfection and sterilization activities within the terminal to prevent COVID-19 and to ensure that users feel at ease utilizing the facilities.

Moreover, the terminal distributed masks and made sure that 1,800 workers, including those who often come into contact with crew members and passengers, members of the Busan Port & Transport Workers union, and employees of the Busan Port Security Corporation, wear them. The masks distributed are KT94 grade, meaning that they can prevent virus infection.

To further protect the passengers, the terminal also put up information about how to prevent the virus infection and where the affected areas are on approximately 50 electronic displays within the waiting area of the terminal. It also decided to implement response measures in cooperation with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Quarantine Station, and other relevant organizations.

CEO NAM Ki-chan stated “The passengers who are suspected to be infected with COVID-19 will be jointly checked by the Terminal, the KCDC, and the Busan NQS so that the virus is completely prevented from entering Busan Port.”