2020 March 10 17:30

Vadim Sobko appointed as Managing Director of Vympel Shipyard

Vadim Sobko appointed as Managing Director of Vympel Shipyard (Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based shipyard, part of the Kalashnikov Concern), the company says in a press release.



Vadim Sobko will be in charge of operational efficiency of the company, obtaining of new contracts, construction and promotion of new ships in the market.



Vadim Sobko graduated from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration with specialization in Public Management and National Security as well as Shipbuilding Department of Kaliningrad State Technical University with specialization in Operation of Ship Electric and Automation Equipment.



Vadim Sobko’s career began in 2004 at OOO Svetlovsky Sudoremont (Svetly of the Kaliningrad Region). Used to hold top positions at Zhatay and Volgograd shipyards, Yantar Shipyard and 33 SRZ Shipyard. Prior to joining the Kalashnikov Concern, Vadim Sobko was at the helm of Zhatay Shipyard (Yakutsk).



Vympel Shipyard specializes in building medium- light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors.