2020 March 10 16:49

RF Government appoints 14 members of Russian Railways’ BoD

The Government of the Russian Federation has terminated the authority of the Russian Railways’ Board of Directors appointed by the Government’s Decree dated 29 June 2019 (No 1393-р). The Decree dated 6 March 2020 (552-р) is available at the official internet portal for legal information.



According to the document, the Board of Directors will number 14 members.



