2020 March 10 15:42

NIBULON launched second non-self-propelled vessel of B1500 design

At the beginning of March, NIBULON’s shipbuilding and repair yard launched its second non-self-propelled B1500 project open type vessel, NIBULON says in a press release.

Less than three months have passed since the shipyard launched its first open type vessel that was laid at the shipyard’s building berth during the international TRANS EXPO ODESA MYKOLAIV 2019 Forum. This event was really important, as it symbolized the beginning of the construction of the new B1500 project vessels.

On March 4, NIBULON launched its second non-self-propelled open type vessel. The shipyard will build four such vessels which will be operating on the Ukrainian rivers by the middle of 2020.

The shipyard launched the non-self-propelled vessel in the working mode, as NIBULON’s shipyard is currently developing its fleet. At present, the shipbuilders are working on five shipbuilding orders. Alla Rodycheva, a worker of the painting and insulation area, was the vessel’s godmother and broke the Champagne bottles on the NBL-040 vessel’s hull.

We would remind you that the B1500 project vessels are non-self-propelled open type vessels, with a cargo capacity of 1,500 tons and a cargo deck square of 835 square meters, which are intended for transporting containers, general and bulk cargoes, including sand, gravel, fertilizers, packaged cargoes, and timber.

“The vessel is intended for operating in the sea areas and on the Ukrainian inland waterways. It can create tug-barge combinations, such as a tug and a non-self-propelled vessel, a tug and two non-self-propelled vessels placed in series or in parallel, a tug and four non-self-propelled vessels placed according to a 2+2 scheme. The use of the non-self-propelled vessels will increase NIBULON’s fleet efficiency and, as a result, will increase the river transportation and transshipment volumes”, tells Dmytro Maistrenko, a leading navigation safety specialist at NIBULON’s shipping company.

At present the shipyard is working on five orders, namely the new T410 project tugs and non-self-propelled B1500 project open type vessels. The shipbuilders are carrying out the planned maintenance of NIBULON’s three vessels.