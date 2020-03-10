  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 10 17:04

    LR certifies CETENA’s ‘ASSIST’ digital solution for use on Seven Seas Splendor

    Lloyd’s Register has certified the ‘ASSIST’ digital solution, a tool developed by CETENA that replaces hard copy Safe Return to Port (SRtP) documentation with a tablet-based solution allowing for key safety manuals to be centrally updated, LR said in its release.

    ASSIST – a shipboard operator Smart Assistant for Safe Return – was installed on the 55,000 gt Seven Seas Splendor, Regent Seven Sea Cruises’ newest fleet addition, which was built at Fincantieri’s Ancona Shipyard.

    Under SOLAS, all vessels require a SRtP Operations Manual and this digital system – the first tool to replace hard copy SRtP documents – will substantially reduce the amount of paper documentation that a ship needs to store and avoids the wear and tear of hard copy manuals as well as human errors relating to sheet replacements and physical updates.

    LR first classified the use of a SRtP onboard a passenger ship five years ago and this milestone has helped to develop a SRtP culture focused on improving onboard procedure and helping crew identify key risk factors.

    The installation of ASSIST was undertaken in collaboration with the cruise ship’s flag, the Republic of the Marshall-Islands (RMI) Maritime Registry, the shipyard and the system manufacturer.

    “Onboard Seven Seas Splendor, paper copies of SRtP documentation are now not needed, as all relevant SRtP information is now part of the ASSIST system, which has been developed and supplied by CETENA with technical support from LR colleagues in Trieste along with representatives from Marshall Islands. As part of a global and multi-disciplinary team, LR contributed and offered support for every stage of this project,” said Gabriele Sancin, Fire and Safety Team Leader, LR Trieste Technical Support Office.

    Alessandro Bonvicini, CETENA, Head of Design for Safety said: “The ship houses cutting edge technology, such as CETENA’s Safe Return to Port (SRtP) ASSIST, an electronic digital solution that is equivalent to the SRtP Operations Manual required by the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), Regulations II-1/21 and 22, it’s the first electronic SRtP program that meets SOLAS requirements in a modern, responsible way.

    The fully independent software system greatly reduces potential for errors during emergency situations, reduces the environmental footprint of the paper manuals, and ensures any changes made are updated to the central database immediately. It is the first time such technology has been approved by a Flag State Administration for use onboard a ship, thanks in large part to the certification by Lloyd's Register. The installation of the SRtP system was performed by Fincantieri shipyard during the ship’s construction”.

    “This breakthrough and innovative technology that CETENA has produced and developed sets a new level of service for ships in the future. Like Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the RMI Registry is known worldwide for our high quality standards, and we’re proud to have the vessel in our Registry״ said Bill Gallagher, President of International Registries, Inc., which provides administrative and technical support to the RMI Registry.

    Ivana Elice, Fincantieri Project Manager of Regent Seven Seas Splendor, said “In our field a key factor of success is the creation of an “innovation ecosystem”, enabling long-term partnerships and supporting a long lasting and sustainable capability to compete in highly technological markets: the project ASSIST summarises this approach and helps us with boosting our technological leadership”.

    Splendor Seven Seas recently departed from the Port of Miami for its first voyage through the Panama Canal.

Другие новости по темам: LR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 10

18:37 NORDEN embeds Sea/contracts across Panamax, Supramax and Handy size dry cargo operations
18:07 BPA puts all-out effort to prevent COVID-19 introduction to Busan Port
17:53 LUKOIL’s IFRS net profit grew by 3.4% in 2019 to RUB 640.2 billion
17:30 Vadim Sobko appointed as Managing Director of Vympel Shipyard
17:11 Aqaba Container Terminal import container volumes up 13% in Jan-Feb 2020
17:04 LR certifies CETENA’s ‘ASSIST’ digital solution for use on Seven Seas Splendor
16:49 RF Government appoints 14 members of Russian Railways’ BoD
16:31 i4sea signs up as new certified Inmarsat fleet data application provider
16:04 Somalia finalises the Shipping Code
15:51 KR grants AIP to HHI for LNG dual-fuel car carriers
15:42 NIBULON launched second non-self-propelled vessel of B1500 design
15:18 BV opens first remote survey center in Rotterdam
15:04 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
14:46 ABP is part way through £33 million upgrade to Immingham Container Terminal
14:35 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Sideris GS with Oldendorff
14:21 ABB wins system contract for Japan’s first super-size wind turbine installation vessel
14:14 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:41 Somalia's maritime development boosted with completion of shipping code
13:20 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 14,025 in RF spot market
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards contract to construct the superstructure of the new Theemsweg Route
12:48 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of Obsky LNG terminal in Sabetta
12:31 IMO Member States declare support for “full and equal rights” for women
12:31 Hamburg welcomes heavy-lift ‘AAL Kembla’ on her first call
12:10 GTT becomes a partner of ZEBOX, an incubator and accelerator for startups in the maritime transport
12:09 6th Int'l LNG Congress brought together decision makers in Brussels
11:53 ABB and DNV GL make history with first vessel cybersecurity verification
11:29 NIB and KN sign agreement to finance purchase of FSRU for LNG operations
11:07 LNG powered vessel successfully bunkered for the first time in Klaipėda
10:45 Aleksandr Isurin joined Delo Group team as President of TransContainer
10:22 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 10
10:12 Shipping 4.0 Reimagined – New tech logs in and on full display at Posidonia 2020
09:48 Brent Crude futures price is up 7.33% to $36.88, Light Sweet Crude – up 6.91% to $33.28
09:30 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’2020 fell by 9.8% Y-o-Y to 2.66 million tonnes
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is down to 616 points

2020 March 9

17:54 Milaha expands with acquisition of new floating dock
17:50 ClassNK releases CBM Guidelines
15:26 Euronav acquires one VLCC under construction
14:27 TEN sold three Suezmaxes and two Handysize product carriers
13:19 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 10
12:43 Canaveral Port Authority Launches RO/RO Division
11:31 USCG rescues man from disabled sailing vessel in St. Augustine
10:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09
10:03 Adani Ports and Lloyd’s Register complete successful unmanned aerial system pilot

2020 March 8

16:47 UECC teams up with GoodFuels for bio-fuel trial on Ro-Ro vessel
15:10 MCT increases productivity and competitivity in Costa Rica
13:41 Elina Papageorgiou named M&O President for UK & Ireland
12:53 SCHOTTEL to supply medium-sized EcoPellers® to Norled
11:53 ICS issues new Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for shipping industry

2020 March 7

16:49 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for AMHP
15:06 Fleet Xpress feeds capability for subsea data streams with second project for Nekton Research Institute
13:42 Liberian Registry appoints additional USA Regional Compliance Managers
12:17 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:36 Austal Australia delivers 6th Guardian class patrol boat
10:31 PIL sells six 12,000 TEU vessels

2020 March 6

18:28 Patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed business call program in Colombo
18:25 IMO postpones meetings due to COVID-19
18:07 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to the Middle East & Red Sea
17:50 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:31 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted special exercise to protect objects of maritime economic activity