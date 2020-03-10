2020 March 10 15:04

CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic

CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From West Med and Adriatic

Cargo: Reefer

Payment: With the freight

Date of application: April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Destinations:

To Red Sea, Middle East, India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka

Amount: USD 500 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)

To West Coast of Africa

Amount: EUR 200 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)