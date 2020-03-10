-
CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From West Med and Adriatic
Cargo: Reefer
Payment: With the freight
Date of application: April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Destinations:
To Red Sea, Middle East, India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
Amount: USD 500 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)
To West Coast of Africa
Amount: EUR 200 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)
