    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Sideris GS with Oldendorff

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Sideris GS, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$12,700 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 15, 2020 up to maximum December 31, 2020. The charter is expected to commence on March 8, 2020.

    The “Sideris GS” is a 174,186 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2006.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$2.76 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Norfolk, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Norfolk, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.72 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

