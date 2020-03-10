2020 March 10 14:46

ABP is part way through £33 million upgrade to Immingham Container Terminal

Associated British Ports (ABP) says it is currently part way through the £33 million upgrade to Immingham Container Terminal (ICT). The project, which aims to future proof the terminal, improve the service to customer, will help to transform the workings of the terminal and increase capacity.

The whole ethos around the development project is to improve the workplace safety environment for both ABP employees and its customers, with a one way traffic flow system.

Early in 2020, Immingham saw the arrival of six electric rubber tyre gantry cranes. These cranes make up over £7 million of investment of the £33 million total. These impressive cranes will be used to stack containers in what is already the largest port by tonnage in the UK.

The team working at ICT are currently being trained to move from diesel powered rubber tyre gantry cranes to electric ones. The new cranes move differently to the diesel powered older ones, and they operate a lot quieter, so there is a noise reduction within the terminal.

"These cranes will increase the capacity of the Immingham Container Terminal, as we cannot expand in footprint, we are expanding higher", says Simon Bird, Regional Director of ABP Humber. "Currently the diesel cranes can stack up to four containers high, with the new cranes we have a 50% increase to six containers."

The training is being completed whilst the commissioning process is taking place, this also includes the mapping of the cranes with GPS and repainting of the floors.

With the training in place ABP will be working towards three electric cranes being fully operational from the Spring and the remaining three to be operational by the end of Summer.

ABP has continued to invest in the Humber Ports to ensure that they have the infrastructure needed to seize opportunities in 2020 and grow the business in line with the new strategy.

As part of ABP’s ongoing commitment to customers, ABP has been investing in the container infrastructure. In 2018, the container terminal in Hull expanded which saw sailings increase from five to 15 per week in a short space of time, adding new destinations as partners. This similar investment of £33 million is currently underway in the container terminal in the Port of Immingham which will increase the space, improve the layout and add new equipment. The investment will make sure ABP’s offering to customers is the best available.

This investment across the two terminals in Hull and Immingham is making the Humber Ports one of the most significant hubs for short sea containers in the UK market.