2020 March 10 13:20

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 14,025 in RF spot market

Between March 2 and March 6, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 2,822 against the previous week to RUB 14,025 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district was flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – grew by RUB 3,031 to RUB 12,343, in the Volga federal district – grew by RUB 3,727 to RUB 11,760, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – increased by RUB 2,912 to RUB 18,250, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 2,135 to RUB 24,860.