2020 March 10 12:48

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of Obsky LNG terminal in Sabetta

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and findings of the engineering survey on construction of Obsky LNG terminal at the port of Sabetta in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.



The Obsky terminal is intended for transshipment of NOVATEK’s liquefied natural gas onto seaborne transport. It is to be built on the western shore of the Gulf of Ob (Yamal peninsula).



According to the documentation the project will be divided into three phases.



The first one foresees reconstruction of the existing berths, the second one – construction of the technological berth with a loading rack from the natural gas plant and onshore infrastructure, the third one – bottom works in the water area of the technological berth.



The Obsky terminal is to transship about 5 million tonnes of LNG handle at least 65 gas carriers per year.