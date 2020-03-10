2020 March 10 13:02

Port of Rotterdam Authority awards contract to construct the superstructure of the new Theemsweg Route

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is awarding the contract to construct the superstructure of the new Theemsweg Route, part of the Port of Rotterdam railway line to VolkerRail - part of VolkerWessels. Work is expected to start in the second half of this year, the company said in its release.



The contract involves the construction of the track, the overhead lines and various components of the train protection systems. The substructure, a four-kilometre stretch of concrete viaduct and two steel arched bridges, has been under construction by the SaVe consortium since mid-2018. The implementation is taking place in close coordination with ProRail.



The Theemsweg Route is a solution for the problems at the Calandbrug near Rozenburg. This steel vertical-lift bridge for rail, road and slow traffic in the Port of Rotterdam area is the connecting link in the Betuwe Route to the European hinterland. For ocean shipping, the vertical-lift bridge forms the gateway to the Brittanniëhaven.

Due to the anticipated growth in rail transport and ocean shipping traffic to and from the Brittanniëhaven, the Port Authority provides a capacity bottleneck solution for train traffic. The construction of the Theemsweg Route resolves this bottleneck.



The construction of the entire Theemsweg Route involves an investment of around €300 million (excluding VAT). According to the schedule, the new route will put into use at the end of 2021.