2020 March 10 12:10

GTT becomes a partner of ZEBOX, an incubator and accelerator for startups in the maritime transport

GTT joins the ecosystem of ZEBOX, an international incubator and accelerator for startups in the shipping industry and industry 4.0., the company said in its release. Founded on the initiative of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM, ZEBOX facilitates the synergy of talents and the emergence of technological innovations. By joining ZEBOX, GTT which attaches great importance to research efforts, wants to collaborate with young innovative startups and thus enhance and accelerate innovations in the shipping sector, particularly through developments relating to digital transformation and decarbonation.