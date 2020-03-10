2020 March 10 12:09

6th Int'l LNG Congress brought together decision makers in Brussels

Annual International LNG Congress has come to the end in Brussels, Belgium. As always, it gathered together key job titles: Research Director, Chief Commercial Officer, Head of Process Engineering, Managing partner, and so on, the event organizer BGS Group said in a press release.



As Natalya Kuznetsova, Project Director of the Congress, put it: “One of our goals is to have a right audience rather than pursuing high numbers of random attendees. That’s why we invite decision-makers only, representing both commercial and technical sides of the business, so you can have all interested parties at the venue for real negotiations”.



Another noticeable detail is a limited competition at the Focus Exhibition area. The organizers make sure each segment is represented by two companies at most, with each company having the equal visibility. Many participants have noted the fact that roll-ups were printed, delivered, and installed by the organizers, and that has saved them a lot of time and effort.



The Congress lasted for two days, and a very well-balanced business program comprised plenary session, thematic sessions, and round-tables. During coffee-breaks, B2B-meetings took place in a separate area. Most of them were organized with the help of a personal manager from BGS Group - a person who facilitate the initial stage of the negotiation process.



