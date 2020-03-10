  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 10 11:29

    NIB and KN sign agreement to finance purchase of FSRU for LNG operations

    The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and Lithuanian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil terminal operator AB Klaipėdos Nafta (KN) have signed a 25-year loan agreement to finance the purchase of a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) for LNG operations.

    Currently, the FSRU used for LNG import to Lithuania is leased on a ten-year arrangement. NIB’s loan will finance the acquisition of the most economically viable FSRU at the end of 2024, once the  current lease and service agreement expires. Provided financing is up to EUR 160 million.
    “NIB’s financing will secure a long-term independent natural gas supply to Lithuania and the Baltic markets”, says Henrik Normann, NIB President & CEO.

    KN expects that gas will remain an important energy resource for Lithuania’s transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050. The decision of acquiring the FSRU is supported by analysts, forecasting stable natural gas consumption in the country in the upcoming decades as well as extended opportunities brought by ongoing regional gas infrastructure projects.

    “As the energy market undergoes transformation and search for solutions to reduce environmental impacts, we have an advanced gas supply infrastructure in Klaipėda that can meet current and future needs of gas consumers in the Baltic Sea region and Central Europe. We see Klaipėda LNG terminal as an innovative service center that creates added value for the businesses in their transition to the green economy”, says Darius Šilenskis, KN CEO.

    In the end of 2019, NIB granted KN a loan of EUR 134.1 million to partly cover the operating lease payments and enable equalised tariff levels to be maintained throughout the full lifetime of the terminal, both before and after a chosen FSRU is acquired. As with the current agreement, the decision to finance LNG terminal was based on its strategic importance for Lithuania. Overall, this is NIB’s fourth loan agreement with KN.

    KN is LNG and oil terminals operator, which ensures safe, reliable and efficient access to global energy markets for its customers by sustainable development, investment and operation of multi-functional terminals worldwide.

    NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with the leading rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

Другие новости по темам: KN, FSRU, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 10

16:31 i4sea signs up as new certified Inmarsat fleet data application provider
16:04 Somalia finalises the Shipping Code
15:51 KR grants AIP to HHI for LNG dual-fuel car carriers
15:42 NIBULON launched second non-self-propelled vessel of B1500 design
15:18 BV opens first remote survey center in Rotterdam
15:04 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
14:46 ABP is part way through £33 million upgrade to Immingham Container Terminal
14:35 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Sideris GS with Oldendorff
14:21 ABB wins system contract for Japan’s first super-size wind turbine installation vessel
14:14 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:41 Somalia's maritime development boosted with completion of shipping code
13:20 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 14,025 in RF spot market
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards contract to construct the superstructure of the new Theemsweg Route
12:48 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of Obsky LNG terminal in Sabetta
12:31 IMO Member States declare support for “full and equal rights” for women
12:31 Hamburg welcomes heavy-lift ‘AAL Kembla’ on her first call
12:10 GTT becomes a partner of ZEBOX, an incubator and accelerator for startups in the maritime transport
12:09 6th Int'l LNG Congress brought together decision makers in Brussels
11:53 ABB and DNV GL make history with first vessel cybersecurity verification
11:29 NIB and KN sign agreement to finance purchase of FSRU for LNG operations
11:07 LNG powered vessel successfully bunkered for the first time in Klaipėda
10:45 Aleksandr Isurin joined Delo Group team as President of TransContainer
10:22 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 10
10:12 Shipping 4.0 Reimagined – New tech logs in and on full display at Posidonia 2020
09:48 Brent Crude futures price is up 7.33% to $36.88, Light Sweet Crude – up 6.91% to $33.28
09:30 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’2020 fell by 9.8% Y-o-Y to 2.66 million tonnes
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is down to 616 points

2020 March 9

17:54 Milaha expands with acquisition of new floating dock
17:50 ClassNK releases CBM Guidelines
15:26 Euronav acquires one VLCC under construction
14:27 TEN sold three Suezmaxes and two Handysize product carriers
13:19 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 10
12:43 Canaveral Port Authority Launches RO/RO Division
11:31 USCG rescues man from disabled sailing vessel in St. Augustine
10:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09
10:03 Adani Ports and Lloyd’s Register complete successful unmanned aerial system pilot

2020 March 8

16:47 UECC teams up with GoodFuels for bio-fuel trial on Ro-Ro vessel
15:10 MCT increases productivity and competitivity in Costa Rica
13:41 Elina Papageorgiou named M&O President for UK & Ireland
12:53 SCHOTTEL to supply medium-sized EcoPellers® to Norled
11:53 ICS issues new Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for shipping industry

2020 March 7

16:49 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for AMHP
15:06 Fleet Xpress feeds capability for subsea data streams with second project for Nekton Research Institute
13:42 Liberian Registry appoints additional USA Regional Compliance Managers
12:17 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:36 Austal Australia delivers 6th Guardian class patrol boat
10:31 PIL sells six 12,000 TEU vessels

2020 March 6

18:28 Patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed business call program in Colombo
18:25 IMO postpones meetings due to COVID-19
18:07 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to the Middle East & Red Sea
17:50 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:31 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted special exercise to protect objects of maritime economic activity
17:12 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from long-distance route
16:59 Korean Register certifies first vessel - SONGA HAWK - as ship cyber security compliant
16:49 Gasum joins forces with Deltamarin and Wärtsilä to optimize ships for the future
16:26 Baltic Sea Action Plan: New actions proposed during HELCOM stakeholder event
16:13 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signs contract for two multi-role response vessels for the Philippines
16:03 Draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships to be finalized by SSE Sub-Committee of IMO
15:38 Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 1.16 million tonnes in 2019, down 7% Y-o-Y