2020 March 10 10:45

Aleksandr Isurin joined Delo Group team as President of TransContainer

On the 10th of March 2020 Aleksandr Isurin appointed President of PJSC TransContainer (50% plus 2 shares owned by Delo Group). Mr. Isurin will be responsible for the overall management of the Company.

Aleksandr Isurin stepped down as FESCO Group’s President on 6 March 2020. He was replaced by Maksim Sakharov.

Sergey Shishkarev, President of Delo Group, commented on the new appointment: “We are completing the assembly of the top-management of the Group of companies. Aleksandr Isurin is an experienced executive with a broad expertise in international container logistics, railway and marine transportation. We are glad the Mr. Isurin joined our team. The responsibilities of Aleksandr Isurin will include team building at PJSC TransContainer, he will head the Executive Board and become a member of the Board of Directors.

Delo Group is the major Russian transportation and logistics holding company that owns and operates port container terminals in the Azov and Black Sea, Baltic and Far-Eastern basins, a wide network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and flatcars.

PAO TransContainer was founded in 2006 and today is Russia's largest transport and logistics operator moving intermodal containerized freight across the country. The Company owns and operates 46 terminals in all freight hubs of Russia, 19 rail terminals based in Kazakhstan (through a JV KedenTransService, a leading private operator of a network of rail terminals in the Republic of Kazakhstan), and manages the Dobra Container Terminal located on the border of Slovakia and Ukraine. The company owns more than 25,000 flat cars and about 69,000 High-Cube containers.