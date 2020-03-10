2020 March 10 10:22

CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic

CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From Northern Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic

Cargo: Reefer

Payment: With the freight

Date of application: April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Destinations :

To Red Sea, Middle East, India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka

Amount: USD 1,000 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)

To South America East & West Coasts, Central America & the Caribbean

Amount: USD 200 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)

To Mexico East Coast

Amount: USD 200 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)

To West Coast of Africa

Amount: EUR 200 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)