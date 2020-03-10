-
2020 March 10 10:22
CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic
CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From Northern Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
Cargo: Reefer
Payment: With the freight
Date of application: April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Destinations :
To Red Sea, Middle East, India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
Amount: USD 1,000 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)
To South America East & West Coasts, Central America & the Caribbean
Amount: USD 200 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)
To Mexico East Coast
Amount: USD 200 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)
To West Coast of Africa
Amount: EUR 200 per Reefer container (20' and 40'RH)
