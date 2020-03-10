2020 March 10 09:30

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’2020 fell by 9.8% Y-o-Y to 2.66 million tonnes

In January-February 2020, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 2.66 million tonnes of cargo (+9.8%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, transshipment of export cargo fell by 3.4% to 2.15 million tonnes including 337,160 tonnes of paper (-25.8%), 227,820 tonnes of cellulose (-24.7%), 375,960 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+20.1%) and 440,440 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+18.9%).



Transshipment of import cargo fell by 29.4% to 509,120 tonnes including 142,970 tonnes of wood (-33.5%) and 115,300 tonnes of general cargo (-35.9%) 138,730 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-16.5%) and 55,540 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-42.8%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 14.3% to 807,260 tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 83.8% to 35,200 tonnes.



Transshipment of containers fell by 21% to 89,490 TEUs.



Vessel traffic fell by 14.7% to 217 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2019, the port handled 18.1 million tonnes of cargo.