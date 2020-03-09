  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 9 17:54

    Milaha expands with acquisition of new floating dock

    Milaha, Qatar’s leading maritime transport and logistics conglomerate, is to expand its facilities with the acquisition of a new floating dock to support vessels repair and dry docking.

    The dock is set to arrive at the Mesaieed Shipyard in the coming months and will be fully operational in the second half of this year. The dock acquisition is part of the major upgrade and modernization plan of the Shipyard facilities announced last year and will provide key support to the local government and private economy in all its maritime and oil & gas sectors.

    The Group’s president and CEO, Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, said: “As per our plan announced in December 2018, Milaha’s shipyard is undergoing a major modernization program aiming to ensure future success by building on its past accomplishments and set the standards for a quality and safety oriented solution to the market and to Qatar”

    “We are pleased to announce that we have finalized the acquisition of a new floating dock able to accommodate vessels for ship-repair up to 230m in Length and up to 30,000-tonne lifting capacity. This will supplement our ship-repair and dry-docking activities. The dock will cater for all vessels from both local and international markets, and will be operational in the second half of this year.”

    Milaha’s ongoing support of the local fleet will again help boost the Qatar economy, and lead to future developments to benefit the country ahead of Qatar National Vision 2030.

    Since its foundation, Milaha’s strategically located shipyard has repaired more than 8,000 vessels by serving several regional and international shipowners. The shipyard also serves industrial markets by providing maintenance, shutdown, Offshore fabrication, and workshops services.

    About Milaha

    The company was established in July 1957 as the first public shareholding company registered in Qatar and holds commercial registration no. 1. Milaha’s current activities include marine transportation in gas, petroleum products, containers and bulk; offshore support services; port management and operations; logistics services; shipyard; trading agencies; real estate investments; and asset management. The legal entity, Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C., is publicly listed on the Qatar Exchange (QNNS).

