2020 March 9 14:27

TEN sold three Suezmaxes and two Handysize product carriers

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (“TEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TNP) announced the sale of three suezmax crude carriers, as well as the agreement to sell two product carriers for a total price of $104 million. These sales, in aggregate, will add $47 million of free cash and will reduce associated debt by $58 million.



“Regardless of the short-term challenges the market is facing due to the coronavirus, longer-term market prospects remain positive. The above transactions enable the Company to proceed with its policy of maintaining a modern fleet through strategic sales of first-generation vessels,” Mr. George Saroglou, COO of TEN commented. “With a strong balance sheet and growing cash reserves, a young fleet much in demand by highend charterers and timely divestment of assets, TEN remains focused on healthy shareholders returns and responsible growth when opportunities arise,” Mr. Saroglou concluded.



ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 27 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 69 double-hull vessels, including two suezmax tankers and one LNG carrier under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt. Of the proforma fleet today, 48 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and three are LNG carriers.