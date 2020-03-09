  The version for the print

    TEN sold three Suezmaxes and two Handysize product carriers

    Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (“TEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TNP) announced the sale of three suezmax crude carriers, as well as the agreement to sell two product carriers for a total price of $104 million. These sales, in aggregate, will add $47 million of free cash and will reduce associated debt by $58 million.

    “Regardless of the short-term challenges the market is facing due to the coronavirus, longer-term market prospects remain positive. The above transactions enable the Company to proceed with its policy of maintaining a modern fleet through strategic sales of first-generation vessels,” Mr. George Saroglou, COO of TEN commented. “With a strong balance sheet and growing cash reserves, a young fleet much in demand by highend charterers and timely divestment of assets, TEN remains focused on healthy shareholders returns and responsible growth when opportunities arise,” Mr. Saroglou concluded.

    ABOUT TEN
    TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 27 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 69 double-hull vessels, including two suezmax tankers and one LNG carrier under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt. Of the proforma fleet today, 48 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and three are LNG carriers.

2020 March 5

18:03 TechWorks Marine kicks off new ESA contract as part of Incubed programme
17:31 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
17:10 Aker BP and Framo sign first long-term smart contract for offshore maintenance
17:03 Metro Ports enters Green Marine environmental certification program
16:28 USCG suspends search for possible missing person
16:03 Teledyne Marine releases new unmanned survey vessel for marine construction and dredging equipped with Trimble GNSS technology
15:50 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Yaroslava, yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:38 Volvo Penta powers a fleet of boats in South America’s demanding Beagle Channel
15:20 12 powerful icebreakers required for year-round navigation on eastward lanes of NSR - Vyacheslav Ruksha
15:03 Maersk starts end-to-end cold chain logistics for grapes’ export from Nashik and Sangli to North Europe