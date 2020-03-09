  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 9 10:48

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs decreased on March 06:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 337.68 (-6.42)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 465.00 (-4.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 547.87 (-6.58)

    Meantime, world oil indexes also fell on Mar. 06 after Russia refused to back Saudi Arabia and other allies in OPEC on deeper production cuts to offset demand lost to the coronavirus.

    Brent for May settlement decreased by $4.72 to $45.27 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for April fell by $4.62 to $41.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.99 to WTI. Gasoil for March delivery decreased by $42.75.

    Today morning oil indexes crash down after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a dramatic increase in crude production in April.

    OPEC+ issued a statement after talks in Vienna, saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market. The Saudis were supposed to have come up with 1 million bpd of that and the Russians the balance..

    But some traders think the Russian resistance is a calculated move to bleed dry U.S. shale oil producers, who aren’t a part of OPEC+ and who have been producing at record levels while enjoying price support from the alliance’s actions and grabbing market share from Saudi-Russian cuts. OPEC+ cuts have been going on for more than three years now.

    Oil prices plunged 10% as the development revived fears of a 2014 price crash, when Saudi Arabia and Russia fought for market share with U.S. shale oil producers, which have never participated in output limiting pacts.

    OPEC said it was all or nothing, and hence all limits would expire at the end of the month, meaning that OPEC members and non-OPEC producers can in theory pump at will in an already oversupplied market. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on March,6, that there is no more oil output deal between Russia, its allies and members of OPEC oil-producing countries, adding that the OPEC+ group of nations would continue to monitor the market situation.

    Forecasts for 2020 demand growth have been slashed but Moscow has long argued it was too early to assess the impact. OPEC ministers said on March,5  they backed an additional 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil cuts until the end of 2020, in addition to rolling over existing cuts of 2.1 million bpd. That would have meant removing a total of about 3.6 million bpd from the market, or 3.6% of global supply.

    Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price (OSP) for April for all its crude grades to all destinations and likely will rise oil production, after OPEC’s oil supply cut pact with Russia fell apart. State oil giant Saudi Aramco has set its Arab light crude oil to Asia for April at a discount of $3.10 to the Oman/Dubai average, down $6 a barrel from March.

    Goldman Sachs cut its second- and third-quarter Brent price forecasts to $30 per barrel, citing the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and a signiﬁcant collapse in oil demand due to the coronavirus that has killed more than 3,500 globally. Lower oil prices from Saudi Arabia will start creating acute ﬁnancial stress and declining production from shale as well as other high cost producer. There will be a negligible response from U.S. shale producers in the second quarter, but output will fall in the third quarter by 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) and a further 250,000 bpd in the fourth quarter of 2020. Assuming no change in production policy, Goldman expects a supply deﬁcit to emerge in the fourth quarter of 2020, which would run down excess inventories through 2021. The prospect of inventory draws would help prices to rebound to $40 per barrel by the end of this year.

    We expect bunker prices to drop today: 20-25 USD down for IFO, 25-30 USD down for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 9

13:19 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 10
12:43 Canaveral Port Authority Launches RO/RO Division
11:31 USCG rescues man from disabled sailing vessel in St. Augustine
10:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09
10:03 Adani Ports and Lloyd’s Register complete successful unmanned aerial system pilot

2020 March 8

16:47 UECC teams up with GoodFuels for bio-fuel trial on Ro-Ro vessel
15:10 MCT increases productivity and competitivity in Costa Rica
13:41 Elina Papageorgiou named M&O President for UK & Ireland
12:53 SCHOTTEL to supply medium-sized EcoPellers® to Norled
11:53 ICS issues new Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for shipping industry

2020 March 7

16:49 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for AMHP
15:06 Fleet Xpress feeds capability for subsea data streams with second project for Nekton Research Institute
13:42 Liberian Registry appoints additional USA Regional Compliance Managers
12:17 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:36 Austal Australia delivers 6th guardian class patrol boat
10:31 PIL sells six 12,000 TEU vessels

2020 March 6

18:28 Patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed business call program in Colombo
18:25 IMO postpones meetings due to COVID-19
18:07 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to the Middle East & Red Sea
17:50 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:31 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted special exercise to protect objects of maritime economic activity
17:12 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from long-distance route
16:59 Korean Register certifies first vessel - SONGA HAWK - as ship cyber security compliant
16:49 Gasum joins forces with Deltamarin and Wärtsilä to optimize ships for the future
16:26 Baltic Sea Action Plan: New actions proposed during HELCOM stakeholder event
16:13 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signs contract for two multi-role response vessels for the Philippines
16:03 Draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships to be finalized by SSE Sub-Committee of IMO
15:38 Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 1.16 million tonnes in 2019, down 7% Y-o-Y
15:14 Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor orders arranging disinfection of ships arriving from Italy, Iran and S. Korea
14:51 Maritime security needs assessment in the Philippines
14:27 IMO finalizes draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships
14:05 Maritime security risk assessment promoted in the Caribbean
13:42 University of Turku and Meyer Turku increase collaboration in engineering
13:20 Thermal cameras start operating at the Old City Harbour of Tallinn
12:56 Acr4 class ships needed for transit on Northern Sea Route - Vyacheslav Ruksha
12:33 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2020 fell by 31% Y-o-Y to 2.53 million tonnes
12:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF & USWC
11:44 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2020 grew by 18% Y-o-Y to 2.5 million tonnes
10:47 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
10:28 Aleksei Klyavin re-elected as President of Russian Chamber of Shipping
10:09 CMA CGM announces PSS from Koper (Slovenia) to the Mediterranean and Black Sea
09:51 Russian President approved “Basic Principles of Russian Federation State Policy in the Arctic to 2035.”
09:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 06
09:44 Wärtsilä reorganises its Marine Business into three independent businesses
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is down 1.2% to $49.39, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.22% to $45.34
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 599 points

2020 March 5

18:03 TechWorks Marine kicks off new ESA contract as part of Incubed programme
17:31 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
17:10 Aker BP and Framo sign first long-term smart contract for offshore maintenance
17:03 Metro Ports enters Green Marine environmental certification program
16:28 USCG suspends search for possible missing person
16:03 Teledyne Marine releases new unmanned survey vessel for marine construction and dredging equipped with Trimble GNSS technology
15:50 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Yaroslava, yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:38 Volvo Penta powers a fleet of boats in South America’s demanding Beagle Channel
15:20 12 powerful icebreakers required for year-round navigation on eastward lanes of NSR - Vyacheslav Ruksha
15:03 Maersk starts end-to-end cold chain logistics for grapes’ export from Nashik and Sangli to North Europe
14:33 PaxOcean scores first newbuilding contract with Penta-Ocean
14:03 MOL and DSME obtain AIP for design of FSRU "Cryo-Powered Regas" system
13:38 Container throughput of CTSP in 2019 grew by 5.1% to 758,610 TEUs
13:13 Bunker prices at the Far East ports of Russia started recovering after last week plunge (graph)