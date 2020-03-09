  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 9 12:43

    Canaveral Port Authority Launches RO/RO Division

    The official grand opening of the Port Canaveral vehicle processing facility was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the arrival of 730 new vehicles aboard the massive, 653-foot-long vessel Wisteria Ace, the first vehicle carrier to call at the Port’s facility. The new automobiles were discharged at the Port’s 16-acre auto processing facility located alongside South Cargo Pier 4. Another carrier, the Precious Ace, is scheduled to arrive next week with more than 850 new autos aboard.
     
    “A port-operated vehicle processing facility has inherent value for current and potential customers that aligns perfectly with our mission and translates to final-mile cost-saving advantages for vehicle importers and exporters,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “Operating the facility as a port authority enterprise gives us flexibility to respond to a customer’s unique requirements in a timely and efficient manner. What’s more, our location is a natural geographic center to access the high-volume, fast-paced dealer markets in Florida.”
     
    Port Canaveral’s vehicle processing facility is alongside a dedicated berth, resulting in quick offloading of vehicles to the first and last point of rest. The secure paved facility includes a 20,000-square-foot, climate-controlled vehicle processing warehouse equipped with LED lighting and striped traffic lanes. The terminal has current capacity of 100,000 vehicles annually with potential to increase to 240,000 annually. All major markets in Florida and the U.S. Southeast are accessible within eight hours drive from Port Canaveral.

    Port Canaveral assumed operation of the vehicle processing facility when the former operator’s lease expired in January. Experienced vehicle processing employees were hired for the Port Canaveral RO/RO Division to ensure operational continuity and maintain the high-quality of service to existing customers. The Port has invested in implementing a new advanced terminal operating system using cloud-based technology to allow adaptability to any OEM system. This technology is capable of integrating with the latest vehicle-tracking technologies to provide real-time reporting and facilitate tiered supplier efficiency.

    In Fiscal Year 2019, some 12,514 vehicles were processed at the facility. The Port is continuing to service current customer needs and pursuing future import/export business opportunities with foreign and domestic vehicle manufacturers. Currently, NYK, Hoegh and Mitsui Ocean Line vehicle carriers call at the Port, which is working closely with multiple ocean carriers to broaden its service portfolio.

Другие новости по темам: Port Canaveral  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 9

13:19 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 10
12:43 Canaveral Port Authority Launches RO/RO Division
11:31 USCG rescues man from disabled sailing vessel in St. Augustine
10:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09
10:03 Adani Ports and Lloyd’s Register complete successful unmanned aerial system pilot

2020 March 8

16:47 UECC teams up with GoodFuels for bio-fuel trial on Ro-Ro vessel
15:10 MCT increases productivity and competitivity in Costa Rica
13:41 Elina Papageorgiou named M&O President for UK & Ireland
12:53 SCHOTTEL to supply medium-sized EcoPellers® to Norled
11:53 ICS issues new Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for shipping industry

2020 March 7

16:49 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for AMHP
15:06 Fleet Xpress feeds capability for subsea data streams with second project for Nekton Research Institute
13:42 Liberian Registry appoints additional USA Regional Compliance Managers
12:17 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:36 Austal Australia delivers 6th guardian class patrol boat
10:31 PIL sells six 12,000 TEU vessels

2020 March 6

18:28 Patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed business call program in Colombo
18:25 IMO postpones meetings due to COVID-19
18:07 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to the Middle East & Red Sea
17:50 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:31 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted special exercise to protect objects of maritime economic activity
17:12 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from long-distance route
16:59 Korean Register certifies first vessel - SONGA HAWK - as ship cyber security compliant
16:49 Gasum joins forces with Deltamarin and Wärtsilä to optimize ships for the future
16:26 Baltic Sea Action Plan: New actions proposed during HELCOM stakeholder event
16:13 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signs contract for two multi-role response vessels for the Philippines
16:03 Draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships to be finalized by SSE Sub-Committee of IMO
15:38 Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 1.16 million tonnes in 2019, down 7% Y-o-Y
15:14 Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor orders arranging disinfection of ships arriving from Italy, Iran and S. Korea
14:51 Maritime security needs assessment in the Philippines
14:27 IMO finalizes draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships
14:05 Maritime security risk assessment promoted in the Caribbean
13:42 University of Turku and Meyer Turku increase collaboration in engineering
13:20 Thermal cameras start operating at the Old City Harbour of Tallinn
12:56 Acr4 class ships needed for transit on Northern Sea Route - Vyacheslav Ruksha
12:33 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2020 fell by 31% Y-o-Y to 2.53 million tonnes
12:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF & USWC
11:44 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2020 grew by 18% Y-o-Y to 2.5 million tonnes
10:47 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
10:28 Aleksei Klyavin re-elected as President of Russian Chamber of Shipping
10:09 CMA CGM announces PSS from Koper (Slovenia) to the Mediterranean and Black Sea
09:51 Russian President approved “Basic Principles of Russian Federation State Policy in the Arctic to 2035.”
09:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 06
09:44 Wärtsilä reorganises its Marine Business into three independent businesses
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is down 1.2% to $49.39, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.22% to $45.34
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 599 points

2020 March 5

18:03 TechWorks Marine kicks off new ESA contract as part of Incubed programme
17:31 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
17:10 Aker BP and Framo sign first long-term smart contract for offshore maintenance
17:03 Metro Ports enters Green Marine environmental certification program
16:28 USCG suspends search for possible missing person
16:03 Teledyne Marine releases new unmanned survey vessel for marine construction and dredging equipped with Trimble GNSS technology
15:50 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Yaroslava, yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:38 Volvo Penta powers a fleet of boats in South America’s demanding Beagle Channel
15:20 12 powerful icebreakers required for year-round navigation on eastward lanes of NSR - Vyacheslav Ruksha
15:03 Maersk starts end-to-end cold chain logistics for grapes’ export from Nashik and Sangli to North Europe
14:33 PaxOcean scores first newbuilding contract with Penta-Ocean
14:03 MOL and DSME obtain AIP for design of FSRU "Cryo-Powered Regas" system
13:38 Container throughput of CTSP in 2019 grew by 5.1% to 758,610 TEUs
13:13 Bunker prices at the Far East ports of Russia started recovering after last week plunge (graph)