2020 March 8 16:47

UECC teams up with GoodFuels for bio-fuel trial on Ro-Ro vessel

Leading short sea ro-ro operator UECC says that in conjunction with sustainable marine biofuel pioneer GoodFuels the Company has launched a joint trial of GoodFuels Bio-Fuel Oil (MR1-100 or BFO) on UECC’s ro-ro vessel M/V Autosky, the companies have announced today.



The three month trial will test 3,000 metric tonnes of sustainable biofuel on the 140m, 2080 vehicle carrier – a significant step in advancing marine biofuel for the ro-ro segment. The biobunkering, which will take place in the Port of Rotterdam, will be the first in a series of bunkering operations between March and May 2020. M/V Autosky will test BFO on its normal route between Zeebrugge, Belgium and Santander, Spain and will result in a reduction of more than 6,500 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions on a well-to-wake basis.



The announcement comes at a time when the industry is under increasing scrutiny to improve its sustainability and move towards decarbonisation. With scalability, sustainable marine biofuel effectively allows shipowners and operators to comply with both the 2020 0.50% sulphur cap, as well as future regulations on carbon reduction by 2030 and 2050.



GoodFuels’ BFO is the first ever residual fuel-equivalent biofuel, requiring no changes to marine engines. The biofuel ‘drops in’ to normal fuel tanks, virtually eliminating CO2 and substantially reducing SOX. Due to the absence of sulphur, the Bio-Fuel Oil can also be used to replace distillate fuels.



Daniel Gent, Energy & Sustainability Manager, UECC, said: “At UECC, we pride ourselves on supporting sustainable solutions to the issues that our planet faces. We are excited to play a leading role in accelerating sustainable biofuel uptake for the ro-ro segment. This agreement demonstrates our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of our existing tonnage and further complements the emissions reductions on our existing LNG fleet, as well as our LNG battery hybrid newbuilds.”



Isabel Welten, CCO, GoodFuels, said: “We are proud to be bunkering sustainable marine Bio-Fuel Oil on M/V Autosky, kicking off the first use of low-carbon fuels with our friends and partners at UECC. This trial will help UECC to further prove the applicability and technical suitability of biofuels for the ro-ro segment. Importantly, we also want to prove to leading car manufacturers that biofuels are a great way to immediately decarbonise their cargo and help change the sector for the better.”



Following the trial period UECC and GoodFuels will explore further options for continuing marine biofuel uptake within the ro-ro segment.



UECC was founded in 1990 and is jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines.



About UECC



UECC (United European Car Carriers) is a leading short-sea operator and logistics provider for the transportation of cars, vans and high & heavy cargo in Europe. The company was established in 1990 and holds contracts with all the major vehicle manufacturers. With a fleet of about 20 purpose-built vessels, UECC transports around 1.5 million car units, 30 000 high & heavy units and 300 000 tonnes breakbulk cargo annually. UECC also operates several vehicle terminals and break-bulk terminals in major European ports. UECC is owned in equal shares by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), one of the world’s largest shipping companies, and by Wallenius Lines of Stockholm, Sweden’s foremost shipping enterprise.



About GoodFuels



GoodFuels Marine is a Netherlands based global pioneer in sustainable marine fuels. The company has created a one-stop shop for marine industry customers integrating the entire supply chain for sustainable marine biofuels. From feedstock to tank, GoodFuels Marine’s proposition covers elements of sourcing feedstock and ensuring its 100% sustainability, the production and refining, the global distribution, quality assurance and marketing programs with ports, governments and end clients. GoodFuels Marine has its operations RSB certified. GoodFuels Marine is part of the GoodNRG Group, which is active under various labels and companies in sales, marketing, trading, R&D and production of truly sustainable fuels for the transport segments for which biofuels is one of the best or only viable long-term alternative.