  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 8 16:47

    UECC teams up with GoodFuels for bio-fuel trial on Ro-Ro vessel

    Leading short sea ro-ro operator UECC says that in conjunction with sustainable marine biofuel pioneer GoodFuels the Company has launched a joint trial of GoodFuels Bio-Fuel Oil (MR1-100 or BFO) on UECC’s ro-ro vessel M/V Autosky, the companies have announced today.

    The three month trial will test 3,000 metric tonnes of sustainable biofuel on the 140m, 2080 vehicle carrier – a significant step in advancing marine biofuel for the ro-ro segment. The biobunkering, which will take place in the Port of Rotterdam, will be the first in a series of bunkering operations between March and May 2020. M/V Autosky will test BFO on its normal route between Zeebrugge, Belgium and Santander, Spain and will result in a reduction of more than 6,500 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions on a well-to-wake basis.

    The announcement comes at a time when the industry is under increasing scrutiny to improve its sustainability and move towards decarbonisation. With scalability, sustainable marine biofuel effectively allows shipowners and operators to comply with both the 2020 0.50% sulphur cap, as well as future regulations on carbon reduction by 2030 and 2050.

    GoodFuels’ BFO is the first ever residual fuel-equivalent biofuel, requiring no changes to marine engines. The biofuel ‘drops in’ to normal fuel tanks, virtually eliminating CO2 and substantially reducing SOX. Due to the absence of sulphur, the Bio-Fuel Oil can also be used to replace distillate fuels.

    Daniel Gent, Energy & Sustainability Manager, UECC, said: “At UECC, we pride ourselves on supporting sustainable solutions to the issues that our planet faces. We are excited to play a leading role in accelerating sustainable biofuel uptake for the ro-ro segment. This agreement demonstrates our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of our existing tonnage and further complements the emissions reductions on our existing LNG fleet, as well as our LNG battery hybrid newbuilds.”

    Isabel Welten, CCO, GoodFuels, said: “We are proud to be bunkering sustainable marine Bio-Fuel Oil on M/V Autosky, kicking off the first use of low-carbon fuels with our friends and partners at UECC. This trial will help UECC to further prove the applicability and technical suitability of biofuels for the ro-ro segment. Importantly, we also want to prove to leading car manufacturers that biofuels are a great way to immediately decarbonise their cargo and help change the sector for the better.”

    Following the trial period UECC and GoodFuels will explore further options for continuing marine biofuel uptake within the ro-ro segment.

    UECC was founded in 1990 and is jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines.

    About UECC

    UECC (United European Car Carriers) is a leading short-sea operator and logistics provider for the transportation of cars, vans and high & heavy cargo in Europe. The company was established in 1990 and holds contracts with all the major vehicle manufacturers. With a fleet of about 20 purpose-built vessels, UECC transports around 1.5 million car units, 30 000 high & heavy units and 300 000 tonnes breakbulk cargo annually. UECC also operates several vehicle terminals and break-bulk terminals in major European ports. UECC is owned in equal shares by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), one of the world’s largest shipping companies, and by Wallenius Lines of Stockholm, Sweden’s foremost shipping enterprise.

    About GoodFuels

    GoodFuels Marine is a Netherlands based global pioneer in sustainable marine fuels. The company has created a one-stop shop for marine industry customers integrating the entire supply chain for sustainable marine biofuels. From feedstock to tank, GoodFuels Marine’s proposition covers elements of sourcing feedstock and ensuring its 100% sustainability, the production and refining, the global distribution, quality assurance and marketing programs with ports, governments and end clients. GoodFuels Marine has its operations RSB certified.  GoodFuels Marine is part of the GoodNRG Group, which is active under various labels and companies in sales, marketing, trading, R&D and production of truly sustainable fuels for the transport segments for which biofuels is one of the best or only viable long-term alternative.

Другие новости по темам: UECC, Ro-Ro short sea trade, GoodFuels, bio-fuel  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 8

16:47 UECC teams up with GoodFuels for bio-fuel trial on Ro-Ro vessel
15:10 MCT increases productivity and competitivity in Costa Rica
13:41 Elina Papageorgiou named M&O President for UK & Ireland
12:53 SCHOTTEL to supply medium-sized EcoPellers® to Norled
11:53 ICS issues new Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for shipping industry

2020 March 7

16:49 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for AMHP
15:06 Fleet Xpress feeds capability for subsea data streams with second project for Nekton Research Institute
13:42 Liberian Registry appoints additional USA Regional Compliance Managers
12:17 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:36 Austal Australia delivers 6th guardian class patrol boat
10:31 PIL sells six 12,000 TEU vessels

2020 March 6

18:28 Patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed business call program in Colombo
18:25 IMO postpones meetings due to COVID-19
18:07 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to the Middle East & Red Sea
17:50 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:31 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted special exercise to protect objects of maritime economic activity
17:12 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from long-distance route
16:59 Korean Register certifies first vessel - SONGA HAWK - as ship cyber security compliant
16:49 Gasum joins forces with Deltamarin and Wärtsilä to optimize ships for the future
16:26 Baltic Sea Action Plan: New actions proposed during HELCOM stakeholder event
16:13 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signs contract for two multi-role response vessels for the Philippines
16:03 Draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships to be finalized by SSE Sub-Committee of IMO
15:38 Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 1.16 million tonnes in 2019, down 7% Y-o-Y
15:14 Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor orders arranging disinfection of ships arriving from Italy, Iran and S. Korea
14:51 Maritime security needs assessment in the Philippines
14:27 IMO finalizes draft guidelines on safe operation of on-shore power supply to ships
14:05 Maritime security risk assessment promoted in the Caribbean
13:42 University of Turku and Meyer Turku increase collaboration in engineering
13:20 Thermal cameras start operating at the Old City Harbour of Tallinn
12:56 Acr4 class ships needed for transit on Northern Sea Route - Vyacheslav Ruksha
12:33 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2020 fell by 31% Y-o-Y to 2.53 million tonnes
12:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to USEC, USGULF & USWC
11:44 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2020 grew by 18% Y-o-Y to 2.5 million tonnes
10:47 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
10:28 Aleksei Klyavin re-elected as President of Russian Chamber of Shipping
10:09 CMA CGM announces PSS from Koper (Slovenia) to the Mediterranean and Black Sea
09:51 Russian President approved “Basic Principles of Russian Federation State Policy in the Arctic to 2035.”
09:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 06
09:44 Wärtsilä reorganises its Marine Business into three independent businesses
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is down 1.2% to $49.39, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.22% to $45.34
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 599 points

2020 March 5

18:03 TechWorks Marine kicks off new ESA contract as part of Incubed programme
17:31 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
17:10 Aker BP and Framo sign first long-term smart contract for offshore maintenance
17:03 Metro Ports enters Green Marine environmental certification program
16:28 USCG suspends search for possible missing person
16:03 Teledyne Marine releases new unmanned survey vessel for marine construction and dredging equipped with Trimble GNSS technology
15:50 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Yaroslava, yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:38 Volvo Penta powers a fleet of boats in South America’s demanding Beagle Channel
15:20 12 powerful icebreakers required for year-round navigation on eastward lanes of NSR - Vyacheslav Ruksha
15:03 Maersk starts end-to-end cold chain logistics for grapes’ export from Nashik and Sangli to North Europe
14:33 PaxOcean scores first newbuilding contract with Penta-Ocean
14:03 MOL and DSME obtain AIP for design of FSRU "Cryo-Powered Regas" system
13:38 Container throughput of CTSP in 2019 grew by 5.1% to 758,610 TEUs
13:13 Bunker prices at the Far East ports of Russia started recovering after last week plunge (graph)
13:07 BC Ferries and Remontowa Shipbuilding contract for new ferry specifies Wärtsilä propulsion solution
12:51 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2020 grew by 15% to 489,000 tonnes
12:27 Maksim Sakharov appointed President of FESCO Transportation Group
12:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Mediterranean ports to Colombia & South America West Coast
11:34 YugTrans 2020 Int'l Transport Forum to focus on metal transhipment capacities growth