2020 March 7 10:31
PIL sells six 12,000 TEU vessels
PIL is embarking on a service rationalisation which will focus efforts on key markets in Asia, Middle East, Africa, South America and Oceania, the company said in its release.
PIL announced the sale of six 12,000 TEU vessels, with four to Seaspan and two to Wan Hai Lines.
