2020 March 6 18:25

IMO postpones meetings due to COVID-19

​The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has decided to postpone a number of meetings following the global coronavirus outbreak.

The move takes into account the decision of the United Kingdom on 5 March 2020 to move towards the "delay" phase of its Coronavirus action plan: a guide to what you can expect across the UK, similar actions adopted by other UN agencies, and the increased difficulties for delegates from IMO Member States traveling from abroad to attend IMO meetings.

The following meetings are postponed:

the meeting of the Scientific Group of the London Convention and London Protocol scheduled to take place from 9 to 13 March 2020; and

the 107th session of the Legal Committee, scheduled to take place from 16 to 20 March 2020.

IMO will continue to monitor all developments related to COVID-19 and will advise as soon as possible on the future postponement of meetings beyond the ones listed above.

Rescheduling of meetings listed will be announced in good time to allow attendees to make appropriate arrangements.

IMO Member States have been advised by circular letter and email to diplomatic contact points.



