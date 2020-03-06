2020 March 6 18:28

Patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed business call program in Colombo

Today, the crew of the guard ship "Yaroslav Mudriy", performing the tasks of a long-distance campaign, completed a business call to the Lankan port of Colombo and went to the Gulf of Aden, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The ship set a course for the designated area, where it is expected by the vessels: the tanker "Yelnya" and the sea tug "Viktor Konetsky".

The Russian patrol ship's berth in Sri Lanka continued from March 4. During this time, the crew replenished fuel, water and food supplies to the established standards, and also held a protocol meeting with representatives of the Sri Lankan Navy Command. In the near future, the patrol ship will continue to perform tasks on the long-range campaign plan.

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet consisting of the patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy", the sea tug "Viktor Konetsky" and the tanker "Yelnya", performing planned tasks of a long-distance campaign, left the military harbor of Baltiysk on October 1, 2019 and set a course for the Indian ocean. In December 2019, a group of ships led by the patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" took part for the first time in the naval part of the Russian-Indian exercise INDRA-2019, the trilateral exercises with China and Iran "Marine Security Belt", and the Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise.

Currently, the patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" continues to perform the tasks of the anti-piracy watch in the Indian ocean.