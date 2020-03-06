2020 March 6 17:31

RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted special exercise to protect objects of maritime economic activity

A detachment of ships of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) conducted a special exercise to protect objects of maritime economic activity of the Russian Federation in the Black sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exercise was held in accordance with the plan for training fleet forces in naval training ranges.

The crews of the ships worked out elements of joint navigation and combat maneuvering as part of simple and mixed tactical groups, conducted individual exercises on signals, anti-submarine and anti-aircraft protection of a detachment of ships at sea crossing.

At the final stage of the exercise, the crews of the Black Sea Fleet ships performed rocket and artillery fire on sea and air targets from anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems.

Five ships and boats of the fleet were involved in the exercise, including the "Samum" hovercraft, the "Shuya" and R-60 missile boats, and the "Kasimov" small anti-submarine ship.